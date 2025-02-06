Harvey Willgoose: Trial date set for boy accused of murdering teen at school

A trial date has been set for a boy accused of murdering 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose by stabbing him with a hunting knife at a school in Sheffield.

Harvey died on Monday after he was injured at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road at about 12.17pm.

The defendant, also aged 15, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded into youth detention accommodation and told that he will return to court on April 28 to enter a plea.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC set the trial date as June 30 and told the boy: “I am determined that you will be tried fairly, there is no question about that.

“Your trial is going to take place at the end of June, throughout July.

“Occasionally, young people like you think that it will be a good thing if they sit and wait at the remand home and refuse to come to court.

“If you do that, first it would be very silly, and secondly we will not wait. The case would just go on without you, so please make sure you turn up for every hearing.

“You have a right to give evidence in your trial. If you choose not to, there may be consequences. You need to consult with your lawyers before making a decision.”

The youth, who sat in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit, heard that his trial was expected to last four weeks.

On Tuesday afternoon, Harvey’s mother Caroline and other family members visited the school, where flowers, balloons and cards were left for the pupil.

After the visit, they released a statement saying: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’.

“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again.

“We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and, most importantly, a best friend to all.