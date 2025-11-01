Haulage firm fined £250,000 after worker’s death

A haulage firm has been fined £250,000 over the death of a worker who was killed by a falling metal frame in a shipping container.

Yard hand Gary Lee James, 30, who did warehouse and forklift truck driving work at Ward Brothers (Malton) Ltd’s depot on Dormor Way, South Bank, was fatally injured by metal clothing frames. He and his colleagues were “devanning” or stripping frames weighing up to 120kg from shipping containers when he was pinned at the back of a container as five of the heavy racks fell.

The worker, of Ida Road, Middlesbrough, was taken to James Cook University Hospital on January 8, 2019. He died three days later after he suffered asphyxia, cardiac arrest and brain injury.

His employer company faced sentence for a health and safety offence after it carried out work it had never done before by “trial and error”, exposing workers including Mr James and a 16-year-old boy to risk of harm. The hazardous work was done in darkness without hard hats, adequate training or supervision, safe equipment or suitable risk assessments, Teesside Crown Court heard today (Friday, October 31).

“The defendant company embarked upon an ad hoc and ultimately unsafe system of work which was not effectively communicated to employees who were left largely unsupervised to determine their own methods,” said Adam Birkby, prosecuting for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

He said employees struggling with the work days earlier were told “I don’t care how you do it, just get on with it”, and to change the frames’ stacking from horizontal to vertical to fit more in a container. Six untethered frames ended up leaning inside the container after it was moved over the Christmas period.

Mr James and a colleague tried to stand them up again on January 8. As they moved the final frame, the other five toppled, pinning Mr James by the neck between the container wall and the fallen frames until workers, who needed a torch to see in the container, managed to get them off.

A specialist HSE inspector concluded the work was organised by “trial and error” with workers “left to their own devices to dismantle, remove and store welded frames”. Workers had to use a rudimentary wooden pallet as an attachment, and the back of an HGV as a makeshift ramp to get the forklift into the container – both deemed unsafe by the HSE – after the company refused requests for proper equipment. The inspector also said the frames needed to be secured with straps or rope.

Mr Birkby said the company “fell far short of the appropriate standard by failing to put in place measures that are recognised standards in the industry”. It did not have an on-site health and safety manager at the time, with another company providing “generic” risk assessments, and it did not ask for a safe system of work until after the fatal incident.

Moving personal statements from loved ones described Mr James as a practical joker, a prankster and the apple of his mother’s eye, whose death left them “broken”. His father Paul expressed “disgust” towards the company, saying it had not been in touch since the incident and a representative did not come to Gary’s funeral, though work friends attended.

His partner Charlene Brown said Gary was “all about fun and having a laugh” and she still missed him every day: “Since I lost Gary so suddenly life is just not the same. From the minute we met we just clicked.

“I still remember the morning it happened. Gary kissed me on the forehead on his way out and said ‘see you later’.

“You just don’t expect your partner to leave for work and to not come home… I cannot imagine ever getting over the loss of Gary.”

The company, which had a turnover of almost £15.9m in 2024, pleaded guilty to failing to discharge its duty of ensuring employees’ health and safety. It was charged after Mr James’ inquest concluded in January this year, over five years after the incident, with a jury finding the company’s failings contributed to Mr James’ death.

Simon Kealey KC, defending, said company director Steven Ward, who is vice chair of the Road Haulage Association’s northern branch, expressed “deep sorrow” to Mr James’ family for their loss which was felt by the company “at the highest level”. The prosecution accepted that Mr Ward did not know about the change to stacking the frames vertically.

Mr Kealey said the family firm been running since the 1990s and had been a “safe place to work” with an otherwise “exemplary” health and safety record. It had no previous convictions, and two other accidents which Mr Kealey put down to “perhaps the inevitable consequence of life” with no HSE action.

He said the heavy welded frames were a “tiny proportion” of the work done over a short period of time with few employees exposed to risk, and requested equipment was “simply not possible” because of the workshop’s workload, but equipment defects did not cause the tragic accident. He said the company since recruited health and safety specialists on site, and it immediately stopped all devanning: “That is no longer part of their work.”

He added the company cooperated with investigators and the delay in the case could not be laid at its door. He said its financial position was “extremely precarious” with a profit margin of less than 1%, a fine would have a significant impact and “jobs will be put in jeopardy”.

Judge Francis Laird KC, the Recorder of Middlesbrough, expressed his “deepest sympathies” to Mr James’ family, saying his death left a “huge void”. He said the sentence could only reflect the company’s culpability under sentencing guidelines.

He fined the company £250,000. This had been reduced from £500,000 in light of the firm’s financial status and early guilty plea.

HSE inspector Joy Craighead said: “This was a tragic and preventable incident, that cost a young man his life. Every year, a significant proportion of accidents, many of them serious and sometimes fatal, occur as a result of poorly planned work activity.