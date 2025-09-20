Have you seen Liam Stapleton? Man wanted in connection to attempted murder in Doncaster that left a man in his 70s in critical condition in hospital
South Yorkshire Police are asking for help from the public to find wanted man Liam Stapleton from Doncaster.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “If you see Stapleton, do not approach him but call 999.
“Stapleton, 47, is wanted in connection to an attempted murder in Doncaster yesterday (19 September) that has left a man in his 70s in a critical condition in hospital.
“Stapleton is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair. He is known to frequent the Bentley and Doncaster City Centre areas.
“If you see Stapleton, do not approach him but contact us immediately on 999. If you have information that can assist officers in locating him, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 549 of 19 September 2025.
“If you prefer to stay anonymous, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on the [website].”