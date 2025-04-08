Haworth fatal: Police names woman, 81, who died in Yorkshire crash as man, 23, released on bail
West Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a crash in Haworth on Sunday (April 6) at 5:37pm.
The crash involved a vehicle and pedestrian on Bridgehouse Lane at the junction of Ivy Bank Lane.
The pedestrian, an 81 year old woman, died at the scene.
A 23-year old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on bail.
The woman has now been named as 81-year-old Sheena McKerrell, from Hebden Bridge.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage of the incident or prior to the incident to please come forward.
“You can contact them online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1320 of 6th April.”