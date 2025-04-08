An 81-year-old woman who died in a Haworth crash has been named by police after a man who was arrested has been released on bail.

West Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a crash in Haworth on Sunday (April 6) at 5:37pm.

The crash involved a vehicle and pedestrian on Bridgehouse Lane at the junction of Ivy Bank Lane.

The pedestrian, an 81 year old woman, died at the scene.

A 23-year old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on bail.

The woman has now been named as 81-year-old Sheena McKerrell, from Hebden Bridge.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage of the incident or prior to the incident to please come forward.