A man has been arrested after a woman in her 80s died as she was hit by a car while walking down the road in Yorkshire.

The 81-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday (Apr 6) on Bridgehouse Lane, at the junction of Ivy Bank Lane, in Haworth.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A statement from the force said: “Officers were called at5.37pm yesterday (Apr 6) to reports that a vehicle had been in collision with a female pedestrian on Bridgehouse Lane at the junction of Ivy Bank Lane.

“Sadly the pedestrian an 81 year old woman died at the scene.

Bridgehouse Lane at the junction of Ivy Bank Lane in Haworth | Google

“The driver of the vehicle a 23 year old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, he remains in police custody at this time.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage of the incident or prior to the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team on 101, quoting incident number 1320 of April 6.