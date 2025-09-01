Man charged with murder after 26-year-old stabbed to death in Yorkshire

A man is due to appear in court charged with murder following the death of a 26-year-old in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Cardigan Road in Headingley on Friday (Aug 29) following reports a man had been stabbed.

Elsiado Marku, 26, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating his death have now arrested a man.

Eljon Markaj, aged 31, of no fixed address, is due to appear in Leeds Magistrates Court today (Sep 1).