Man charged with murder after 26-year-old stabbed to death in Yorkshire
A man is due to appear in court charged with murder following the death of a 26-year-old in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police were called to Cardigan Road in Headingley on Friday (Aug 29) following reports a man had been stabbed.
Elsiado Marku, 26, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives investigating his death have now arrested a man.
Eljon Markaj, aged 31, of no fixed address, is due to appear in Leeds Magistrates Court today (Sep 1).
Markaj, whose ethnicity is defined as white – north European, has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.