Heartbroken family of Libby Squire announce funeral plans

The funeral for student Libby Squire will take place next week, her family has announced.

Hull University student Libby went missing on Febraury 1 following a night out in the city.

Floral tributes are left for Libby Squire, 21, at a bench on Beverley Road, Hull, where the student was last seen on February 1. Picture: Tom Maddick/SWNS

Her body was discovered in the Humber Estuary on March 20 and a man has since been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

A funeral for Libby, 21, will be held at a church near to her home in Buckinghamshire on October 3, her mother has now announced.

Lisa Squire said the service would be public and that "everyone is welcome".

In a public Facebook post, Libby's mother wrote: "The time has come. Libby’s funeral will be held at at 1pm on Thursday October 3.

Libby Squire. Picture: PA

“This is a public service so everybody is welcome.

“If you have a photo of Libby or a memory of Libby you could write down please do and bring it along with you.”

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of Libby's murder has not been charged and remains "under investigation", Humberside Police have said.

Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley, who is the senior investigator in the case, said last month that Libby's body has not been released for several months while the force conducted their investigation.

He said: "Understandably, this will be an incredibly emotional time as Libby was found just over five months ago.

"However for investigative reasons we were unable to return Libby back to them until now.

"I want to express my gratitude and thanks for their patience and understanding.

"Losing a loved one is always a heartbreaking experience, but the circumstances surrounding Libby’s tragic death make it even more devastating.

"We continue to offer our full support and I would ask people to please respect their privacy.

“The investigation is continuing with a file being prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service as results of the additional analysis are being finalised.”