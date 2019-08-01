The beautiful way Hull plans to remember Libby Squire as today marks six months since student disappeared

A permanent mural is set to be created in Hull in memory of student Libby Squire as today marks six months since her disappearance.

Libby, 21, had been out with friends on the night of February 28, in Hull but was turned away from the Welly nightclub in Beverley Road for being too drunk.

Floral tributes have been placed at the bench in Beverley Road in Hull, where Libby was last seen alive.

Her friends put her in a taxi to her home in Wellesley Avenue, but she was last seen alive in Beverley Road, sat on a bench, close to the Cottingham Road junction in the early hours of February 1.

In the days that followed high profile searches took place close to where she was last seen with much attention focussed on the Oak Road Playing Fields.

Sadly. Libby's body was recovered from the Humber Estuary, around 20 miles from Grimsby Docks on March 20 - just over six weeks after her disappearance.

Four months on, Libby's body is yet to be released to her heartbroken family as Humberside Police are continuing their investigations into her death, which is being treated as a potential homicide.

Now, on the six month anniversary of Libby's disappearance, Hull Community Church has announced a permanent wall mural and bench will be created as a permanent memorial to Libby.

In a Facebook post, Hull Community Church said: "It is six months since Libby Squire went missing, last seen alive on a bench near the church. Today we send our warmest thoughts to her family, circling them with our love and support.

"We’d be grateful if you could share this with friends, and also if you’d like to leave any comments below for Libby’s family, we’ll collect them together and send them to Libby’s mum.

"We have been talking to Libby's mum Lisa about what happens next with the bench area. We’ve realised it’s going to be very difficult to keep flowers alive (or even artificial ones) because it’s a busy bus stop and the fumes from the buses are already turning the flowers black. So we’re looking at making a wall mural and a nice bench, and keeping the space simple but beautiful. Steve Wilson, our local councillor is supportive of the plans.

"If you know of anyone who could help plaster the wall, or paint wall murals, please do let us know.

"Thank you again for all your love and support."

In an emotional tribute to her daughter, Libby's mum Lisa Squire previously thanked her for making her a mother and apologised for not being able to keep her safe the night she disappeared.

Mrs Squire said: "I cannot thank you enough my darling Pie for making me a mummy. For choosing me to be your mummy. It’s an honour,a privilege and a joy.

"I kept you safe for as long as I could and I am so sorry I could not keep you safe on that night. I’m sorry. I’m so so sorry.

"I love you my beautiful girl with all my being and I always will.

"Until we meet again my Pie.

"I love you more xxxxxx"

One man was arrested on suspicion of abducting Libby and remains under investigation but no one has yet been charged in relation to her death.

Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley, who is leading the investigation, said: “Libby’s death remains, and is being investigated, as a homicide, with numerous inquiries, analysis and examinations continuing to take place as part of the investigation with assistance from search specialists as well as experts in forensics and oceanography to aid its progression.

“There is a dedicated team of detectives working on the investigation, which is both complex and protracted.

"We have to ensure we are meticulous with every aspect and detail covered and all the evidence available to us is comprehensively collated.”