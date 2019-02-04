Emotional plea to trace missing Hull student Libby Squire, 21

Have your say

The parents of a missing student have made an emotional appeal for help to find her four days after she disappeared.

A police search is continuing after Libby Squire, 21, from Hull, was reported missing last Friday.

Humberside Police said she was last seen on CCTV on Beverley Road, close to the junction with Haworth Street on Thursday, January 31.

Libby's father, Russell Squire, described his daughter as "our kind, thoughtful, beautiful girl, who is loved by so many people".

He appealed for people to come forward with any information "no matter how small or irrelevant it may be". He added: "We just want you home."

Mum Lisa Squire's voice broke with emotion as she spoke about her daughter.

She said: "Libby, my darling pie, we just want to know that you are safe.

"Please get in touch with us any way you can.

"The whole family is missing you, especially me and your dad, your sisters and your brother.

"I miss you so much it's breaking my heart not knowing where you are. I love you."

Her parents issued the statement through Humberside Police as police scoured a waterway and searched bins and drains near the student's home on Wellesley Avenue in Hull.

Anyone who can help should call police on 101, quoting log number 29 of February 1.