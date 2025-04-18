Heartbroken mother of six-year-old girl confronts paedophile in court as he is jailed

A paedophile who abused a six-year-old girl “destroyed and damaged innumerable lives”, the victim’s mother said as she confronted him in court.

Brian Pearce, 76, was jailed at York Crown Court on Thursday for sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The abuse happened when he was in Ryedale more than a decade ago.

Pearce was finally brought to justice thanks to the courage of the victim and her family after they came forward to report it, North Yorkshire Police said.

Brian Pearce

The victim’s mother, who cannot be named to protect the anonymity of her daughter, addressed Pearce directly in a victim impact statement presented to York Crown Court.

She said that hearing details of what he had done made her feel “physically sick to the pit of my stomach”, adding: “Brian, you made a conscious decision, that decision has destroyed and damaged innumerable lives.

“There is not a single person in my life… that has not been impacted in some way and all that pain for your sexual gratification.

“I don’t know if you will ever understand the consequence of your sexual depravity.”

She said that the trauma her daughter experienced has “broken my heart” but she is also inspired by her child’s resounding bravery.

“We will never know the woman she might have been if you had not abused, betrayed and damaged her both physically and mentally,” she said.

“[She] will always be the bravest person I will ever know.

“Just by getting out of bed more days than not and even try and engage with the world is more than I would be able to do.

“We could not be prouder of how she has carried herself through this process and everything she has achieved in spite of you and the scars she carries with her for the rest of her life.”

Pearce, who now lives in Northampton, pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and was jailed for two years and ten months today.

On his release, he will have to sign the sex offenders' register for the rest of his life.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, to protect children in the future.

Speaking after the hearing, Police Investigator Doug Stanway who led the investigation said: “I’d like to praise the bravery of the victim in coming forward and disclosing her abuse to the NSPCC and police. I wish her nothing but the best for her future life.