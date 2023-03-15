Heartless thieves steal oxygen tank off the back of 63-year-old man's wheelchair

The 63-year-old victim was travelling along College Road in Middlesbrough when the three thieves approached him and stole the tank from the back of his wheelchair. The theft – thought to be carried out by a group of teenagers – happened at 1pm on March 14.
Police have now release descriptions of the people they want to trace.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Two of the males were described as wearing blue trapper style hats and one of the males was wearing a grey trapper style hat. One male was wearing a wax jacket and the other wore a bomber jacket. They are all believed to be teenagers.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 048121. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.