Heartless thieves steal oxygen tank off the back of 63-year-old man's wheelchair

Heartless thieves have stolen the oxygen tank off the back of an elderly man’s wheelchair as he travelled down a street in Middlesbrough.

The 63-year-old victim was travelling along College Road in Middlesbrough when the three thieves approached him and stole the tank from the back of his wheelchair. The theft – thought to be carried out by a group of teenagers – happened at 1pm on March 14.

Police have now release descriptions of the people they want to trace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Two of the males were described as wearing blue trapper style hats and one of the males was wearing a grey trapper style hat. One male was wearing a wax jacket and the other wore a bomber jacket. They are all believed to be teenagers.”

Thieves stole an oxygen tank from the back of a man's wheelchair, police have said