Two women jailed over ill-treatment of residents at specialist dementia care home in Yorkshire
Helen Burridge and Amy Dickinson were found guilty after a 17-day trial which finished in September 2024. On Friday (Mar 7) they were both jailed.
Burridge, 62, of Greenfield Road, Holmfirth, was convicted of ill-treating four different residents whilst working as a care home manager at Riddlesden Rest Home in Keighley.
Dickinson, 24, of Fairfax Street, was convicted of ill-treating seven different residents whilst working as a senior care assistant at the same care home.
Riddlesden Rest Home was a specialist care home looking after up to 10 residents aged 65 and over. All but one of the residents at the home had dementia.
The care home was put into special measures following an investigation into their crimes and has subsequently closed down.
Both Burridge and Dickinson were jailed for 30 months at Bradford Crown Court.
Detective Constable Polly Churchman of Bradford District Police said: “We welcome the sentences handed down today to Burridge and Dickinson. These elderly residents should have been in a place of safety and should have been well cared for.
“The care they provided was appalling and fell way short of the high standards you would expect in a facility like this. I would like to praise the care worker who came forward and reported these crimes to us.
“This has been a lengthy investigation and I would like to pay tribute to the elderly residents and their families for their patience throughout the process and I hope todays sentence can give them some closure."