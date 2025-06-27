Helicopter and rescue boats deployed after person spotted in River Ouse near York pub

Emergency services deployed a helicopter and rescue boats after a person was spotted in the River Ouse, near a York pub.

Emergency services were called out in the early hours of Friday morning (Jun 25) after reports of a person in the River Ouse near the Kings Arms pub in York city centre.

The incident was reported at 2.48am, prompting a major response involving police officers, a police helicopter, the fire and rescue service boat, and York Rescue Boat volunteers.

Ouse Bridge and nearby footpaths were temporarily closed while the search took place.

The bridge has since reopened, but police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed what happened or has relevant information is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference NYP-27062025-0054.”