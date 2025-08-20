Hempholme Lane: 19-year-old woman arrested after man dies following crash into tree on country lane
Officers are appealing for witnesses following the crash on Hempholme Road in Burshill on the evening of Monday August 18.
A report was received at around 10.10pm that a blue Vauxhall Corsa had left the carriageway to the nearside and hit a tree.
Emergency services attended and three 19-year-olds - two men and a woman who were in the car – were taken to hospital.
One of the men sustained serious injuries and passed away at hospital a short time later, Humberside Police said.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist trained officers at this time.
The investigation is in the very early stages and enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the collision.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, causing death by driving whilst unlicensed and causing death by driving whilst uninsured. She has since been released on bail whilst officers continue with their enquiries.
“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and witnessed the collision, or anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 583 of 18 August.”