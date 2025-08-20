A 19-year-old woman has been arrested after a fatal crash into a tree, police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the crash on Hempholme Road in Burshill on the evening of Monday August 18.

A report was received at around 10.10pm that a blue Vauxhall Corsa had left the carriageway to the nearside and hit a tree.

Emergency services attended and three 19-year-olds - two men and a woman who were in the car – were taken to hospital.

One of the men sustained serious injuries and passed away at hospital a short time later, Humberside Police said.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist trained officers at this time.

The investigation is in the very early stages and enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the collision.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, causing death by driving whilst unlicensed and causing death by driving whilst uninsured. She has since been released on bail whilst officers continue with their enquiries.