Hero members of the public talk man down from motorway bridge

Yasman Ball and Kevin Hartley found the man stood on the wrong side of railings on a motorway bridge in Sheffield when they sprung into action.

They were the first people on the scene and spoke to the man, building a rapport with him before convincing him to the safer side of the railings.

South Yorkshire Police said they spoke to him in a "calm and caring manner".

Yasmin Ball and Kevin Hartley with Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley and PC Pete Roche

They have now both received a district commander’s commendation from Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley for their "quick thinking, care and compassion" showed during the incident.

Chief Superintendent Hemsley said: “I cannot thank Yasmin and Kevin enough for their quick thinking and response. They saw a man who was clearly in great distress and instinctively intervened and helped him to safety.

"Our officers do a really difficult job and unfortunately we can’t be everywhere at once, and therefore sometimes, such as on this occasion, the quick thinking actions of the general public can be crucial in ensuring the safety of others.

“It’s stories like these that make me proud to serve communities here in Sheffield. It was my absolute pleasure to meet Yasmin and Kevin, thank them in person and present them with a commendation.”