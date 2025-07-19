Hero police dog PD Bert killed in crash responding to an emergency in Hartlepool
While responding to an emergency incident, a Dog Support Unit vehicle was involved in a crash on Stockton Street, Hartlepool, at around 9pm on Thursday (Jul 17).
The incident involved a BMW and the police vehicle, which was carrying an officer and two police dogs.
Both dogs were taken to a veterinary clinic for assessment.
While one dog was found to be uninjured, due to the severity of his injuries, PD Bert was humanely euthanised and the officer sustained minor injuries.
A 33-year-old man was arrested following the incident and has been charged with drink driving.
The man has since been bailed to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on August 1.
Cleveland Police has launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.
PD Bert was a five-year-old Springer Spaniel who had been with Cleveland Police for three and half years using his skills to search for drugs, cash and firearms.
During his service, he located £250,000 in criminal money in one search alone and was also deployed to London to assist with the funeral of the late HM Queen Elizabeth II.