Hero police dog PD Bert killed in crash responding to an emergency in Hartlepool

A decorated five-year-old sniffer dog died from injuries sustained in a crash involving a suspected drink driver while responding to an emergency in Hartlepool.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While responding to an emergency incident, a Dog Support Unit vehicle was involved in a crash on Stockton Street, Hartlepool, at around 9pm on Thursday (Jul 17).

The incident involved a BMW and the police vehicle, which was carrying an officer and two police dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both dogs were taken to a veterinary clinic for assessment.

Police Dog Bert. Photo: Cleveland Police

While one dog was found to be uninjured, due to the severity of his injuries, PD Bert was humanely euthanised and the officer sustained minor injuries.

A 33-year-old man was arrested following the incident and has been charged with drink driving.

The man has since been bailed to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on August 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police has launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

PD Bert was a five-year-old Springer Spaniel who had been with Cleveland Police for three and half years using his skills to search for drugs, cash and firearms.