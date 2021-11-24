The huge blaze [Image: Screenshot from video by Matt Scaum @Scaumy via Twitter]

The fire service advised local residents to close windows and doors, and for those in the area to avoid Priory Way to the A63 area.

It also stated that motorists should be mindful of a "large amount of smoke" in the area and on the surrounding roads.

Videos shared on social media show thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky over residential areas on Wednesday afternoon (November 24), with many in the area reporting "explosions".

Humberside Fire & Rescue tweeted at 4.42pm: "We're currently in attendance at an incident in the Hessle area. We advise local residents to close windows and doors. Please avoid the Priory Way to A63 area and be mindful there is a large amount of smoke in the area and surrounding roads."

Buses have also been diverted due to the incident.