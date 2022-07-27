Hillsborough Park incident: Boy, 13, arrested after girl the same age stabbed in abdomen in Yorkshire park

The force said: "Police were called at around 9pm on Tuesday 26 July to reports that a 13-year-old girl had been stabbed.

"The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering a stab wound to her abdomen. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"A 13-year-old Sheffield boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and police remain at the scene whilst they conduct their investigation."

Detective Superintendent Nikki Leach said: “We know that this incident will have caused deep concern amongst the local community and beyond.

“We have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to the incident and our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what led to the victim being stabbed. We believe the victim and suspect to be known to each other and we are satisfied that there is no wider risk to the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols to provide you with reassurance. If you see our officers, please do speak to them - they are there to help and support you.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened last night. If you have any information that might help our officers, please get in touch.”