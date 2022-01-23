North Yorkshire Police said a white utility van struck the pedestrian at around 6.40pm on Saturday January 22.
The man in his 40s was injured and is being treated at hospital.
Police said the van did not stop at the scene and officers are appealing for information to help identify the vehicle and its occupants.
Anyone who was in the area of Morrisons between 6.20pm and 6.50pm and has any dashcam or video footage, is asked to contact police.
Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12220012344.