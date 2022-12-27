Inmates in prisons including a Category A maximum security one in East Yorkshire do not miss out on the traditional meal of the day either. A menu for HMP Full Sutton shows what inmates there ate on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and what they’ll be served up on New Years Day.
The choice of food is ultimately down prison governors and they are required to fund Christmas dinners out of their overall budgets. Prisons have to cater for all inmates’ dietary requirements, including with vegetarian and halal options.
HMP Full Sutton is a Category A and b high security male prison in the village of the same name, near Stamford Bridge in the East Riding. It has a capacity of about 600 and has housed some of Britain’s most notorious and dangerous prisoners since it opened in 1987.
What prisoners at HMP Full Sutton are having over the holidays
Christmas Day-
A choice of:
Halal chicken legs Haddock and cheddar fish cake Roast beef or turkey with seasonal trimmings Vegan wellington
Boxing Day-
A choice of:
Halal chicken kiev Gammon and pineapple Turkey, brie and sweet potato pie. Vegan Quorn fillet with mushroom sauce Vegan schnitzel
New Years Day-
A choice of:
Halal chicken legs Halal minced beef stew and dumplings Chicken stroganoff Soya mince chilli Vegan mushroom stroganoff