Twelve people, including a prison officer, have been convicted for drug smuggling and money laundering offences at Yorkshire prison.

South Yorkshire Police began its six-year investigation into a network of drug smuggling and money laundering within HMP Lindholme after a prison officer was found with a pot noodle containing suspected cannabis wrapped in cling film.

The officer, Victoria Sked, 26, of Darwin Grove, Darlington, was also found with Class A, B and C drugs, along with phones and SIM cards.

A search of her home led to the discovery of a significant amount of cash as well as pre-wrapped packages containing drugs, phones, chargers and SIM cards.

It transpired that she was was working with serving inmates to get contraband items into jail.

Sked and the inmates would arrange it and then partners and associates of inmates would finance and transport the contraband into the prison.

CCTV footage captured Ayesha Martin, the girlfriend of an inmate, delivering bags to Sked's home address.

Later in the investigation, mobile phones recovered from inside a cell in HMP Lindholme were attributed to inmates.

Analysis of these devices uncovered videos and pictures of the inmates handling the drugs inside the jail with a deeper dive of finances showing the huge sums of money involved as part of this secret operation.

Gareth Roberts, 38, of Manor Farm Green, Leeds, and Robert Williams, 35, of Brignall Garth, Leeds, both admitted conspiring to supply Spice and Cannabis, a Class B controlled drug, on day one and two of their trial at Sheffield Crown Court, having changed their pleas before any evidence was heard.

A third defendant, Lydia Ratcliffe, who was the partner of an inmate at HMP Lindholme, was today, Wednesday, July 17 found not guilty of conspiring to enter or be concerned in the acquisition or use of criminal property following a two-and-a-half week trial at the same court.

She had already pleaded guilty to causing a communication by contacting inmates on contraband phones from her mobile phone under Section 40D of the Prison Act 1952.

Sked pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A and B drug, conspiring to bring a List 'A' and 'B' prohibited article into/out of a prison, conspiring to enter into / be concerned in the acquisition / retention / use or control of criminal property

Ayesha Martin, 29, of Clarendon Terrace, Leeds pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class B drug, two counts of conspiring to bring a List 'A' and 'B' prohibited article into a prison and conspiring to enter into / be concerned in the acquisition / retention / use or control of criminal property

Inmate Simie McGinley, 30, of HMP Stocken, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A and B drug, two counts of conspiring to bring a List 'A' and 'B' prohibited article into/out of a prison and conspiring to enter into / be concerned in the acquisition / retention / use or control of criminal property

Inmate Jack McGlen, 32, of Woodbridge Lawn, Leeds pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class B drug, conspiring to bring / throw / convey a List 'A' prohibited article into / out of a prison, conspiring to enter into / be concerned in the acquisition / retention / use or control of criminal property and without authority taking a photograph/making a sound recording inside a prison

Partner to McGlen, Alicia Harrison, 27, of Poplar Green, Leeds pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A and B drug and conspiring to enter into / be concerned in the acquisition / retention / use or control of criminal property.

Partner to Roberts, Diane Monks, 45, of Highfield Villas, Leeds pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class B drug.

The sister of an inmate, Abigail Carter, 24, of Alderley, Skelmersdale pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A and B drug and conspiring to enter into / be concerned in the acquisition / retention / use or control of criminal property.

Finally, two external associates, Darren Morgan, 45, of Renee Close, Bradford, and Adam Kirk, 34, of Holt Farm Close, Leeds, also pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Morgan plead guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class B drug, conspiring to bring / throw / convey a List 'A' prohibited article into / out of a prison, conspiring to enter into / be concerned in the acquisition / retention / use or control of criminal property.

Kirk plead guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A and B drug.

Detective Constable Scott Jarvis, who is the officer in the charge of this case, said: "These convictions come after a lengthy investigation into a huge network of drug smuggling and money laundering within the prison setting, and we are pleased to have been able to secure guilty pleas against all 12 defendants.

"Our probe into this criminality began in 2018 and it has taken six years to get to this stage, emphasising the complexities of the investigation and the perseverance of everybody involved in this case.

"We are pleased that Roberts and Williams pleaded guilty to the charges they faced and that 12 people in total have been convicted for their parts in this criminality."