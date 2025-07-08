Child killer Mark Bridger – who murdered five-year-old April Jones in 2012 – has been attacked in a high-security Yorkshire prison.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridger, who is serving a life sentence, was attacked by another prisoner at HMP Wakefield on July 2. He suffered grazes to his hands, and was treated on site.

April's half-sister Hazel Jones spoke out after the attack, saying Bridger "deserves everything he's getting."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazel Jones, who shares the same father with April, said: "I think this is going to carry on all the time in prison. I think he's going to carry on getting hurt.

HMP Wakefield. Picture: Simon Hulme

"My dad died not knowing where my sister was and he is never going to know and no one knows really do they.

"April still impacts me in such a sense. I've got kids myself now. Back when it happened I never did. It's scary to know that there's actual people like that that live on your doorstep.

"I am glad he's in prison for life. He deserves everything he's getting. He literally deserves it all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April and Hazel's father, Paul Jones, died last month after contracting a brain disease in 2018.

Mark Bridger

The attacker has been placed on report ahead of an adjudication hearing, where punishment for the attack will be determined, authorities say.

The incident will also be referred to the police.

A spokesperson for His Majesty's Prison Service said: "A prisoner has been placed on report for inflicting minor injuries on a second prisoner at HMP Wakefield."

This is the second time the convicted murderer and rapist has been attacked behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July 2013, Bridger was slashed with a knife fashioned out of a razor as he walked along a gangway at HMP Wakefield by fellow inmate and convicted murderer Juvinal Ferreira.

Bridger suffered facial injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he was given stitches.

A court at the time heard that Ferreira attacked Bridger in an attempt to force him to reveal where he had hidden April Jones' body. Ferreira was given a second life sentence for the attack.

April Jones was abducted while playing near her home in Machynlleth, Powys, on October 1, 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite one of the largest police searches in British history, her body has never been found.

Blood and fragments of bone consistent with a young human skull were found at the house Bridger rented nearby.

He was convicted of child abduction, murder, perverting the course of justice, and the unlawful concealment and disposal of a body.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a whole-life order which he is currently serving at HMP Wakefield.