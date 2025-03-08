A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humberside Police was called to the scene in Holderness Road, Hull, at around 7.50pm on Friday (Mar 7).

The force said a grey BMW X5 was travelling east on the road when it crashed into a man and a woman who were crossing the road near to the junction of Clarence Street and Dansom Lane South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended, and a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Humberside Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 48-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are now appealing for information about the incident.