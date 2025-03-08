Holderness Road, Hull: Man dies and woman seriously injured after being hit by 4x4 in Yorkshire
Humberside Police was called to the scene in Holderness Road, Hull, at around 7.50pm on Friday (Mar 7).
The force said a grey BMW X5 was travelling east on the road when it crashed into a man and a woman who were crossing the road near to the junction of Clarence Street and Dansom Lane South.
Emergency services attended, and a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Humberside Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A 48-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police are now appealing for information about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 516 of March 7.