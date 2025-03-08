Holderness Road, Hull: Man dies and woman seriously injured after being hit by 4x4 in Yorkshire

By Jonathan Pritchard

Published 8th Mar 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 10:32 BST
A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Yorkshire.

Humberside Police was called to the scene in Holderness Road, Hull, at around 7.50pm on Friday (Mar 7).

The force said a grey BMW X5 was travelling east on the road when it crashed into a man and a woman who were crossing the road near to the junction of Clarence Street and Dansom Lane South.

Emergency services attended, and a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Humberside Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 48-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are now appealing for information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 516 of March 7.

