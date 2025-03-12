Holderness Road, Hull: Police name man who died in crash as family pay tribute to a ‘dad adored by all’

Published 12th Mar 2025
Police have named the man who died in a crash in Hull that also left his wife seriously injured.

Humberside Police was called to the scene in Holderness Road, Hull, at around 7.50pm on Friday (Mar 7).

The force said a grey BMW X5 was travelling east on the road when it crashed into a man and a woman who were crossing the road near to the junction of Clarence Street and Dansom Lane South.

Emergency services attended, and a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 48-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have now named the man as Peter Bartle, 63, and the woman as his wife, Sarah, 48.

Peter’s family have paid tribute to the 63-year-old and have said he was “adored by all of his family”.

His family said: “Words cannot describe how utterly shocked and devastated we all are.

“Our dad Pete lit up every room he walked into, he put smiles on everyone’s faces and had the biggest heart possible.

"To be taken from us the way he has been is just the hardest thing to try and understand.

“He was absolutely adored by all of his family and friends, and we are going to be lost without him.”

