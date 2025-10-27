Holme Lane Business Park: Police raid business park as seven arrested for handling stolen goods and drugs seized
The warrants were in relation to organised crime according to West Yorkshire Police.
Large amounts of cash, Class A and B drugs along with stolen items were seized from Holme Lane Business Park during the raid.
Extensive enquiries remain ongoing.
The seven men arrested have all be bailed pending further enquiries.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Atkinson of Bradford District Police said: “This is a significant operation into organised criminality in Bradford district.
“We have been responding to community concerns and this activity shows that we are taking organised crime seriously to make our communities safer.
“I would continue to appeal to the community if they have any information about criminal activity to report it to us
“This information continues to play a vital role in the success of this work and we would urge anyone who knows anything that could assist us to get in touch via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it or anonymously if needed via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”