Seven men have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after a number of warrants were executed in Holme Wood on Friday, police said.

The warrants were in relation to organised crime according to West Yorkshire Police.

Large amounts of cash, Class A and B drugs along with stolen items were seized from Holme Lane Business Park during the raid.

Extensive enquiries remain ongoing.

Holme Lane Business Park: Police raid business park as seven arrested for handling stolen goods and drugs seized

The seven men arrested have all be bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Atkinson of Bradford District Police said: “This is a significant operation into organised criminality in Bradford district.

“We have been responding to community concerns and this activity shows that we are taking organised crime seriously to make our communities safer.

“I would continue to appeal to the community if they have any information about criminal activity to report it to us

