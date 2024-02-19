Police closed roads in Holmfirth on Friday night and into Saturday morning as they investigated the shooting, which happened at around 9.50pm on Dunford Road, close to the junction with South Lane.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident, but West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate and are calling on the public to come forward with any information.

Holmfirth is one of the most picturesque and popular towns in West Yorkshire, and is most remembered for being the place where Last of the Summer Wine was filmed.

Police in Holmfirth on Saturday afternoon following the shooting on Friday night. (Credit: Andrew Leader)

A picture sent in by a resident shows a number of police cars and a large cordon in place at the site of the shooting at the weekend. Police have not revealed whether anyone was injured.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “I’d like to reassure people that this was an isolated and targeted incident and that there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would appeal for anyone who was in the area at that time or who may have video footage of the incident, or circumstances leading up to it, to please come forward.”