Hope McGrath: Toxicology will be one of issues in case of woman accused of murdering daughter

A toxicology report is likely to be one of the issues in the case of a woman accused of murdering her three-year-old daughter, a court has heard.

Pippa McGrath, 47, was arrested after concerns were raised about the safety of a child.

West Yorkshire Police attended an address in Austhorpe Court, Leeds, on Wednesday and found the body of a child, later identified as Hope McGrath.

On Tuesday, McGrath appeared at Leeds Crown Court on a video link from prison, where she spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth.

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, said a post-mortem examination on Hope was due to take place on Wednesday and that “at least one of the issues will be the toxicology report”.

The court heard psychiatric reports would be prepared to establish McGrath’s fitness to plead.

A date of February 24 was set for the trial, which is expected to take up to two weeks.