Horrific video shows grandmother have boiling water thrown into her face by neighbour

An horrific video shows the moment a grandmother had a kettle full of boiling water thrown into her face by her "vile" neighbour leaving her seriously injured.

Susan Varley, 68, had just set off walking her grandson to school at 8:00 am when her next door neighbour, Ina Priestly, 56, walked over to her unannounced and threw boiling water from a kettle into her face.

CCTV footage shows the disabled grandmother fall to the floor screaming in pain as Priestly walked back into her house.

Susan suffered serious burns to her scalp, forehead, left cheek and ear, and the back of her neck – her eyesight was saved as she was wearing her glasses.

Her four-year-old grandson only avoided the scorching water as he had his coat hood up.

Priestly pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Leeds Crown Court and was given a two-year community order and is required to comply with up to 25 rehabilitation activities.

Susan, from Morley, is still too ill to speak, but her daughter Donna, 35, said: "My mum is now a shell of the person she once was. She used to be a sociable person, now she hardly goes out.

"My mum is now living the rest of her life worried that she will attacked again but the next time will it be acid or a knife. She still has flashbacks to what happened - she has been physically and mentally scarred by her actions."

Susan had lived next to Ina for the past 20 years and Donna says she had caused her constant trouble.

Donna, also from Morley, said: "She had threatened her before, damaged her garden, put nails on her driveway so cars tires would pop if they drove over them. She has been nasty to my mum over the past 20 years for no reason at all.

"My mum just reported it to the council like they told her to on the many occasions when she complained."

Susan was walking her grandson to primary school just before 8am when the incident happened on February 6, 2025.

After the incident Donna said her dad Stuart, 76, heard his wife’s screams and rushed outside to find her lay on the floor in agony.

He then called the ambulance and the police and Priestly was arrested the same day.

Susan was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance where they treated her burns.

Three days later she went to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, where they surgically treated blisters which had formed on her face and head.

Donna said: "Her injuries were horrific - she had done nothing to deserve this. She only saved her eyesight because she was wearing her glasses.

"In the following days and weeks her eye swelled up really badly she had blisted on her sclap and face.

"It got to the point where doctors were having to scrape them off her head and apply dressings to try and stop them causing infections."

Donna says her mother was discharged the same day.

Priestly appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court on March 10 where she pleaded not guilty and was remanded to custody.

A trail date was set for August 5 but on the same day - before she changed her plea to guilty before it started.

On September 9, Priestly was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to two-year community order and is required to comply with up to 25 rehabilitation activities.