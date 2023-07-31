A horse died in a crash near York on Friday as two drivers recover in hospital.

Police in North Yorkshire are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the serious crash outside York.

Just before 3pm on Friday July 28, a dark coloured VW Polo which was travelling south on the A19 near Escrick in York was involved in a collision with a white Peugeot 3.5T Horse Box travelling north.

The horse died as a result of the crash, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to LGI where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Police would like anyone that saw either the white Peugeot horse box or dark coloured VW Polo, or has dash cam footage of either vehicle, to contact North Yorkshire Police by email at [email protected] or on 101, selecting option 2 and ask for Huw Walkey