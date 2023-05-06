All Sections
Horsman Avenue, York: Man arrested after hours of armed police negotiations at house in York

A man has been arrested after hours of armed police negotiations at a house in York.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 6th May 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 14:22 BST

North Yorkshire Police, including specially-trained firearms officers, were called to a property in Horsman Avenue, Fishergate, at 12am on Saturday, May 6 to reports of a man making threats.

A man inside the property refused to leave.

Police negotiators spoke to him and a cordon was put in place to ensure there was no risk to the wider community.

Police at an address on Horsman Avenue in York. Photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 6th May 2023
Police at an address on Horsman Avenue in York. Photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 6th May 2023
Officers entered the house just after 12pm.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested and taken to police custody.

A spokesman for NYP said: “We're extremely grateful for the patience and understanding shown by residents while we brought this incident to a safe conclusion - thank you for your support.

There are still some officers at the scene, conducting further enquiries.”