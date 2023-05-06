A man has been arrested after hours of armed police negotiations at a house in York.

North Yorkshire Police, including specially-trained firearms officers, were called to a property in Horsman Avenue, Fishergate, at 12am on Saturday, May 6 to reports of a man making threats.

A man inside the property refused to leave.

Police negotiators spoke to him and a cordon was put in place to ensure there was no risk to the wider community.

Police at an address on Horsman Avenue in York. Photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 6th May 2023

Officers entered the house just after 12pm.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested and taken to police custody.

A spokesman for NYP said: “We're extremely grateful for the patience and understanding shown by residents while we brought this incident to a safe conclusion - thank you for your support.