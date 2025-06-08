How shop receipt left in car helped to catch prolific thief in Yorkshire

A man linked to eight burglaries in the space of just three months has been jailed for more than six years – after a receipt found in a dumped car by officers linked him to his crimes.

Extensive intelligence gathering and proactive police work has led to 20-year-old Joseph Johnson being put behind bars, South Yorkshire Police said.

Johnson, of Park Spring Grove in Sheffield, targeted cars by breaking into homes across South Yorkshire and stealing the owner’s keys.

His recent spree started on October 9, 2024 when he was involved in stealing a BMW car thought to be worth £20,000 from a home in Rotherham.

The car was later recovered in Bradford.

Johnson was also linked to a burglary the following day where jewellery, sunglasses and WW2 medals worth a combined total of more than £1,300 were looted from a Sheffield home.

A total of seven cars were stolen from Johnson’s victims between October 9 and December 17, 2024.

Following a burglary in the Firth Park area of the city, officers spotted a grey Seat Leon being driven close to the street where it was believed to have been taken.

The car was abandoned and a receipt was found inside the car by officers, who then went to the shop where the purchase had been made.

This led to CCTV images being provided by the business, which in turn led to Johnson being identified as one of the people who had been at the store.

CCTV from the shop also showed the stolen car arriving and leaving just after the transaction shown on the receipt.

The extensive evidence gathered by officers before Johnson was charged meant he had no choice but to plead guilty to eight offences of burglary, one count of dangerous driving, and one count of assault by beating an emergency worker during a hearing on March 27 this year.

The dangerous driving and assault offences relate to an incident on December 13 when, as officers attempted to arrest him, Johnson sped off in a car, hitting another in a parked bay, and dragging one officer along the floor as he took hold of the car door handle.

Johnson was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday June 3 where he was jailed for six years and three months.

He was also sentenced on the same date for one count of burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle from offences committed in 2023 and June 2024.

Investigating Officer Ellie Pearson, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: “We know burglaries have long lasting impacts on victims.

“They can make people feel unsafe in the place where they should feel most secure. We won’t stand for it in Sheffield, or anywhere else in South Yorkshire.

“Johnson had no regard for his victims and he actively tried to evade arrest in the knowledge he was wanted by officers.

“A lot of police work has gone into securing his jail time, from tracking stolen cars and the subsequent forensic work, to identifying Johnson as an offender by following the trail of a shopping receipt.

“As well as the nine burglaries Johnson was sentenced for at his recent hearing, he had also admitted to carrying out four more, and attempting to burgle another home, during a taken into consideration interview held after we reviewed our outstanding burglaries.