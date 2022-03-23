Howden ram raid: Cash machine ripped from shop in quiet Yorkshire market town at 3am

Following a pattern seen in previous incidents of the same nature, the offenders arrived at the scene on Market Place at 3am in a dark Audi and a silver Transit van.

The van was used to damage the doors allowing the removal of the ATM from the Today's Local convenience store and cash was removed from the machine before the suspects fled in the Audi, leaving the Transit at the scene.

Humberside Police said: "A cordon is currently in place at a business on Market Place, Howden after money was stolen and damage was caused to an ATM early this morning.

Police at the scene (photo: Sean Stewart)

"We were called shortly after 3am with reports of a loud banging noise and a vehicle, described as a dark coloured Audi, driving away from the area.

"Officers attended and found that someone had damaged a cash machine before taking money from inside.

"A silver-coloured Transit van with a black stripe along the side, union flag on the back door and orange edging had been left outside the business.

The shop damaged in the incident (photo: Sean Stewart)

"Area searches were carried out however the suspects were not located. Investigations are underway and we ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to get in touch with us.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw an Audi and van (matching the above descriptions) travelling in convoy prior to the incident.

"Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to us, is asked to please call us on 101 quoting log 33 of 23 March."

Images and video by Sean Stewart.