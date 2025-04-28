Police have issued an update into an attempted murder investigation which was launched when a man was found seriously injured in Yorkshire at the weekend.

West Yorkshire Police were called to a petrol station on Bradley Road in Huddersfield following reports of a ‘very serious’ assault.

A man in his 40s was left with serious injuries and was given first aid at the scene by police before he was taked to hospital by paramedics, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The attack took place when a suspect entered the petrol station at 1.27pm and then attacked a customer in the store with a bladed weapon.

A 32-year-old Huddersfield man was arrested at the scene by attending officers on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of Class A drugs.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

Inspector Nicholas Kitson of the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are well aware of the understandable concern this very serious incident has caused in our communities, and I want to reassure residents everything possible is being done to investigate what occurred.

“We are limited in what we can say due to an arrest being made but do want to clarify that, contrary to some rumour we have seen, this attack appears to have been isolated. We do not believe it is connected to any wider criminality or incidents elsewhere.

Pennine Service Station on Bradley Road. | Google

“Our officers have been conducting reassurance patrols in the Bradley Road area and speaking with residents and partners in communities. We also continue to support our colleagues in Kirklees CID as the investigation continues.”

Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex of Kirklees District CID, said: “A number of active enquiries are continuing regarding this serious offence and I want to thank all those members of the public who have come forward so far with information to support the investigation.

“We continue to ask anyone who has information about or especially footage of the incident to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13250232986.