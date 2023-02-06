Police have confirmed that that all three children injured in a stabbing in Huddersfield today were under four years old.

In an update issued at 4pm, West Yorkshire Police said: “A woman remains under arrest as enquiries continue into the attempted murder of three children in Huddersfield.

“The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue to investigate a serious incident at Walpole Road today (Monday February 6) in which a four-year-old girl, two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The three-month-old baby continues to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries as does the four-year-old girl.

A police cordon near to a property in Walpole Road, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, where a woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after four people, including three children, were found seriously injured. Officers were called to the address at about 8am after they received a report of concern from the ambulance service. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023.

“The two-year-old boy is described as being in a serious but stable condition.

“A 34-year-old woman was treated for injuries and remains under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI Sam Freeman, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We continue to carry out extensive enquiries into this incident which resulted in three children suffering serious injuries this morning.“A woman continues to be treated for injuries and remains under arrest in hospital. Based on our investigations so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with what has taken place.”

DCI Freeman added: “Officers continue to support the family involved at what is clearly a dreadful time for them.“I would like to remind residents that this case involves very young children and ask that their privacy is respected and members of the public avoid unhelpful speculation which can only increase distress for the family involved.”