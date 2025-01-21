Huddersfield firm fined nearly £9,000 after bleach spill kills hundreds of fish in River Colne

A Huddersfield company has been fined and ordered to pay costs totalling almost £9,000 after it polluted a river with bleach and killed hundreds of fish.

Specialist packing company Liquipak Ltd, based at Queens Mill Business Centre at Queens Mill Road, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 9, where it pleaded guilty to an illegal discharge of bleach.

The court heard that in September 2021 the bleach - sodium hypochlorite - escaped after a wooden pallet collapsed.

The spilt bleach was flushed into surface water drains which discharge into the River Holme where it meets the River Colne in Huddersfield.

Over 800 dead fish were counted 3kms downstream in the River Colne, as well as dead aquatic invertebrates, such as insects that live in water.

In mitigation, the court heard the company was deeply remorseful and that it was an unfortunate accident.

The court also heard the company had introduced new handling procedures for its containers and had obtained a drainage plan.

The company was ordered to pay a fine of £2,666.67 after being given credit for an early guilty plea in addition to a victim’s surcharge and prosecution costs bringing the total amount to £8,973.67.

Environment Agency Environment Officer Peter Kirton said: “Companies have a responsibility to ensure their activities do not have serious environmental impacts.

“It’s important they understand their site drainage and the difference between surface and foul drains.

“We carried out a thorough investigation into this pollution incident and the company has since taken steps to ensure there is no recurrence in future.”

The court heard the liquid was stored in containers - those containing liquids are stored inside the warehouse and empty containers outside.

In September 2021 the Environment Agency received a report of dead fish in the River Colne.

Officers attended and their investigation traced the source to Liquipak.

The company explained there had been a spillage of bleach inside the warehouse, which happened when a wooden pallet the containers were stacked on gave way, resulting in some of them toppling and spilling.

The contents went down a manhole cover in the warehouse.

It hadn’t been reported to the Environment Agency because the company thought the manhole led to the foul sewer.

An Environment Agency officer used green dye to trace the discharge from the manhole, confirming it was a surface water drain that led to the river.

While the court agreed the incident was negligent, it accepted there were mitigating circumstances including that the company co-operated fully with the investigation, carried out a clean-up and has since taken steps around storage and operation to prevent it happening again in the future.