Police have named a murder victim following a stabbing in Yorkshire - as a man arrested on suspicion of murder has appeared in court.

West Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a teenage boy being stabbed in the neck in broad daylight in Huddersfield town centre on Thursday (Apr 3).

The force said the victim can now be named as Ahmad Mamdouh Al Ibrahim, who was living in Huddersfield. The 16-year-old had only moved from South Wales “very recently” according to police.

Alfie Franco, aged 20, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court earlier today (Apr 5) charged with murder.

Franco, of The Park, Kirkburton, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday (Apr 8).

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Homicide And Major Enquiry Team are working to support the victim’s family and are continuing to investigate the fatal stabbing on Ramsden Street, Huddersfield on April 3.”

The force had previously said Ahmad died from a single stab wound to the neck. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died a short time later.