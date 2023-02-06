Police have launched an urgent investigation after three children and a woman were found seriously injured at a house in Huddersfield.

The individuals were discovered at an address on Walpole Road, Huddersfield, just after 8am on Monday (February 6) when police received a report of concern for safety from the ambulance service.

Officers attended the scene at which three young children (two boys and a girl) and a woman were found having suffered serious injuries, believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.

All four were taken to hospital for treatment and continue to be treated for those injuries.

A woman has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of the investigation.

Pictures show how police have now created a scene preventing the public from accessing the road.

DCI Sam Freeman of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Enquiries are ongoing today into what has clearly been a serious and distressing incident in Huddersfield and we fully appreciate the concern it will cause in the local community.“Detectives are conducting enquiries to determine the exact circumstances of what has taken place and an arrest has now been made as part of those investigations."