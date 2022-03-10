Team KickStart in the Ashbrow Ward of Huddersfield started in April last year to put young people on a path to safer riding and to provide local teenagers with an outlet for their interest in bikes.
There are now 100 teenagers involved and learning how to ride safely and legally and develop their skills, and potentially careers, in servicing bikes and mechanical engineering.
They also learn safe riding skills from qualified professionals, moving towards getting a CBT riding qualification.
Insp Graham Dyson said: “Having attended the first event in April last year I was extremely impressed with how Joy and Junior brought the community together and then continued to push forward with their vision of removing off road bikes from the streets and providing young people with skills that they can develop and use in future careers.
“This is the real essence of a community where people like Joy and Junior make that initial difference and are determined to make their community safe and feel safer for everyone.
Ms Edwards added: “Junior really deserves so much credit for the way we’ve grown over the last 12 months. We couldn’t be more pleased with the reaction we’ve had from residents and the teenagers who have joined us since we started and are attending the sessions.”