Team KickStart in the Ashbrow Ward of Huddersfield started in April last year to put young people on a path to safer riding and to provide local teenagers with an outlet for their interest in bikes.

There are now 100 teenagers involved and learning how to ride safely and legally and develop their skills, and potentially careers, in servicing bikes and mechanical engineering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also learn safe riding skills from qualified professionals, moving towards getting a CBT riding qualification.

A project which started out as way of stamping out illegal use of motorbikes in West Yorkshire has now become a charity as it prepares to mark its first anniversary. Team KickStart in the Ashbrow Ward of Huddersfield started in April last year to put young people on a path to safer riding and to provide local teenagers with an outlet for their interest in bikes.

Insp Graham Dyson said: “Having attended the first event in April last year I was extremely impressed with how Joy and Junior brought the community together and then continued to push forward with their vision of removing off road bikes from the streets and providing young people with skills that they can develop and use in future careers.

“This is the real essence of a community where people like Joy and Junior make that initial difference and are determined to make their community safe and feel safer for everyone.