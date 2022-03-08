Selby Council and police investigate huge mound of fly-tipped waste dumped by local business on a nature reserve

Selby Council has released images of a barely believable mountain of waste that has been illegally dumped on a nature reserve.

By Grace Newton
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 5:37 pm

The mound of commercial rubbish was left by a business in the car park at Brockadale nature reserve in Little Smeaton on Saturday night.The council are now working with North Yorkshire Police, the Environment Agency and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to investigate one of the biggest single fly-tips seen in Yorkshire in recent years.

Witnesses who saw anything suspicious or who have any relevant CCTV footage from the weekend are asked to contact [email protected]

The huge mound of dumped waste

The nature reserve has been described as 'one of the most beautiful places in North Yorkshire' by campaigners fighting to prevent a nearby quarry from expanding.

The land is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest home to many rare species.