The mound of commercial rubbish was left by a business in the car park at Brockadale nature reserve in Little Smeaton on Saturday night.The council are now working with North Yorkshire Police, the Environment Agency and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to investigate one of the biggest single fly-tips seen in Yorkshire in recent years.

Witnesses who saw anything suspicious or who have any relevant CCTV footage from the weekend are asked to contact [email protected]

The huge mound of dumped waste

The nature reserve has been described as 'one of the most beautiful places in North Yorkshire' by campaigners fighting to prevent a nearby quarry from expanding.