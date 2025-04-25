A man was arrested and had his dog seized after he posted TikTok videos of a badger being attacked by a canine.

Billy Scarah's bull lurcher called Buddy was found with a large chunk of his nose missing, a bleeding tail and wounds on his head and legs when taken by the police.

All the injuries consistent were with badger baiting - where dogs are encouraged to fight badgers and other wildlife.

Scarah, 30, had posted TikTok videos on Facebook of one dog fighting a badger and another engaged with a fox .

Buddy the dog.

Humberside Police later seized Buddy from his care, Hull magistrates court heard.

RSPCA officer Jason Bowles, who was present when Buddy was seized, told the court that Buddy was "a large part of his nose missing" and that his tail was "injured and bleeding."

He said: "On looking at Buddy I could see that he had a large part of his nose missing and the wound looked to be healed.

"He also had extensive scarring from wounds that looked to be healed on his head and legs. The tip of his tail was injured and bleeding."

Buddy the dog hunting.

A vet who assessed Buddy told the court that it was likely that from the injuries, Buddy had been "involved in the illegal blood sport of badger baiting."

They said: "The dog had multiple facial injuries and scars consistent with having received multiple lacerations.

"These injuries showed evidence of having been received at different time periods due to the different degrees of healing and colouration of the scars.

"Some injuries looked to be months old or longer with pale pink scars, which show the injury has healed, scarred and the scar has lost its colour due to time and exposure to the light.

"Other scars had darker pink to red colouration showing that they were more recent (2-30 days) and had not had the same degree of healing.

"These facial injuries were all over the muzzle and around the eyes.

"The dog also had a significant defect on the right side of his nostril, where a large portion of flesh was missing."

Specialist officers from the RSPCA had reviewed the content posted on social media and used stills to compare the background in the videos to the surroundings at two addresses that were raided by police.

In mitigation, it was claimed that the defendant committed the offences two years ago at a time when he felt a "lack of structure" and "boredom."

Scarah, of Hull, East Yorks., had "turned his life around" since then and had not reoffended.

Scarah admitted two animal welfare act offences of causing unnecessary suffering to Buddy by allowing him to fight another animal and failing to get veterinary treatment for his facial injuries.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to one offence under the protection of badgers act of interfering with a sett by causing a dog to enter.

He was given a 12 month jail term, suspended for two years, for the animal welfare act and a five-month term, suspended for two years, for the protection of badgers act offence on April 10.

Scarah was ordered to pay £600 costs and a £187 victim surcharge, and it was ruled that he should complete 60 hours' unpaid work and ten rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also banned from keeping dogs for life.

Buddy was sent to the RSPCA's Blackberry Farm Animal Centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, and it is hoped that he will be able to be rehomed soon.

Speaking after the court hearing, RSPCA chief inspector Ian Muttitt said he was "proud" to work with animal welfare charity the Naturewatch Foundation on the case.

He said: "Watching these videos glorifying and glamorising the brutal suffering of wild animals - and the dogs used to hunt them - is shocking.

"Sadly, this is something that can easily be found on many of the social media platforms today.

"But we're proud to work closely with the police and other agencies, such as Naturewatch Foundation, to investigate these videos and bring the people to justice who are causing unnecessary suffering to animals, all in the name of TikTok views and Facebook likes."

Police Sergeant Kevin Jones, of Humberside Police, said: "The persecution of badgers is a UK wildlife crime priority and a priority for the Humberside Police rural task force.

"Not only does it involve barbaric acts of cruelty against badgers, but it also causes horrific injuries to the dogs involved, all of which trigger offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

"The criminals involved do not care about the suffering caused to the protected wildlife species nor their own dogs.

"This sentencing sends a strong message of our zero-tolerance response to badger crime and animal welfare offences.

"The partnership work in this case highlights the outstanding relationship between the police, RSPCA, and Naturewatch Foundation, all of whom are committed to taking positive action and utilising all available legislation against those who engage in wildlife crime in Humberside.