Hull man who tricked his way into Wembley for Champions League final may face jail

A man who blagged his way into the VIP area of Wembley Stadium to watch the Champions League final with his young son could face jail, a court heard.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Carruthers and his four-year-old son mingled with fashion model Naomi Campbell and heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk when they watched the Champions League final from top-tier seats worth £21,800 “at the lowest”, prosecutors said.

The 34-year-old, from Hull in East Yorkshire, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of obtaining services dishonestly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachna Gokani, prosecuting, told the court: “The defendant involved his young son who was four years old at the time in order to assist his illegal entrance into the stadium.

Steven Carruthers, 34, from Hull in East Yorkshire, leaves Willesden Magistrates' Court following a hearing. He pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining services dishonestly after sneaking into Wembley Stadium's VIP area to watch the Champions League final on June 1st 2024. Mathilde Grandjean/PA Wire

“He was wearing a suit for the specific purpose of looking like he was entitled to these services.”

Ms Gokani added Carruthers went on to “advertise his offending” in a national newspaper.

She said: “He went to the Daily Mail and a football-related publication, essentially boasting about gaining entry – something he said he had done previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Carruthers was boasting precisely that he met Naomi Campbell and the heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and other celebrities.”

Quoting a probation officer who met Carruthers prior to the hearing, Ms Gokani added: “He had no shame or remorse and was clearly proud of what he had accomplished.”

The court heard Carruthers and his son enjoyed an exclusive hospitality area which regular members of the public were not able to purchase.

Spanish giants Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the match played on June 1 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Gokani said: “The most expensive hospitality package available on that day was £10,900 per person.

“The hospitality area which Mr Carruthers entered is on a hospitality package which basically exceeds that.

“It’s only available for certain VIPs, members of the public cannot purchase it.

“The Daily Mail article and Mr Carruthers himself refer to a cost of about £20,000 for tickets, so he is plainly aware of the levels we are dealing with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Gokani said the offending and its subsequent “advertisement” in the Daily Mail posed security risks for Wembley Stadium, and prompted the Football Association to prosecute Carruthers.

Referring the 2020 Euro final mass disorder incident, when more than 2,000 people stormed their way into Wembley, she said: “The devastating events of that day are why they (the FA) take offences such as this seriously.

“There are real risks in terms of disorder, health and safety, and the status of the stadium.”

Carruthers, who represented himself in court, apologised after he was told the offence carried a maximum sentence of three years in jail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m regretful of what I did, it really does worry me about jail, to be honest.

“I don’t really want to ruin my kids’ future.”

Lead magistrate Laura Mee told the defendant the case is to be transferred to crown court for sentence as the serious nature of the offence exceeds the magistrates’ sentencing powers.

Carruthers told the panel as he left the dock: “I think it’s excessive, I’ve not hurt anyone.”