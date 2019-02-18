Hull police make arrests after burglars steal five replica firearms and Porsche Macan

Two teenagers and a man have been arrested after five replica firearms and a Porsche Macan car were stolen during a burglary.

The break-in happened at a property in Marlborough Avenue, Hull, at around 9.30pm on February 2.

Humberside Police today revealed how the men were disturbed by a neighbour and dropped the firearms.

A spokesman said two men ran off while another drove away in the car, which later crashed into eight other vehicles in Ella Street.

All of the imitation guns were recovered.

An 18-year-old man from Hull has been charged with burglary and theft, and possessing class A and class B drugs.

The other arrested teenager has been bailed and the arrested man has been released without charge.