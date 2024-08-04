More than a dozen people were arrested in Hull on Saturday after a group ‘intent on causing chaos’ marched on the city.

Humberside Police said it still had a large police presence in the city centre at around 10.30pm on Saturday (Aug 3) following the demonstration which took place in the afternoon.

The force said it had reports of a number of incidents of criminal damage, includuing an arson attack at a shop and wheelie bins and tyres set on fire.

The disorder took place around the Ferensway, Jameson Street, Spring Bank and Grey Street areas of the city.

A total of 20 people have been arrested and all the fires have now been put out, the police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker said: “A total of 20 people have been arrested for various public order offences throughout the afternoon and evening, and to be clear, this enforcement action is going to continue as we will not tolerate mindless violence and disorder in our city.

“The right to lawful protest is a part of democracy, which my officers upheld, however we will not accept the senseless vandalism, antisocial behaviour and sheer violence that has been brought to our streets.

20 arrests were made in Hull as protests and disorder broke out across the country on Saturday. | PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

“We have mutual aid from other police forces strengthening our resilience and determination to bring those who are intent on causing disruption and chaos to an end.

“Our officers go above and beyond to protect the safety of our community day in and day out, they should never be subjected to the scenes we have seen today, with ten officers suffering injuries.

“Our investigators are reviewing footage which has circulated on social media, as well as CCTV in and around the area and are carrying out extensive lines of enquiries.

“I understand that the disruption that has unfolded today will have been hugely concerning to our communities. I want to reassure people that those responsible for the mindless disorder will be relentlessly pursued by Humberside Police and will be held to account for their criminality.”