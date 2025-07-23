Hull’s Queen Victoria Square: Fountains switched off after vandalism

The fountains in Hull’s Queen Victoria Square have been temporarily switched off after being targeted by vandals.

The city centre fountains, which were installed in the run up to the City of Culture events in 2017, have only recently been brought back into operation after having been dysfunctional for due to mechanical issues.

Hull City Council has now confirmed the fountains have been switched off once again after detergent was poured into the water, causing damage to the internal mechanisms. The fault is believed to have been caused by an act of vandalism on Sunday July 20.

Councillor Mark Ieronimo, portfolio holder for transport and infrastructure at Hull City Council, said: “Unfortunately, a further fault within the internal mechanisms has been identified, believed to be the result of detergent being deliberately poured into the fountains over the weekend.

“This kind of reckless and irresponsible behaviour is completely unacceptable. It’s not only resulted in the damage of a much-loved city centre feature, but it is also going to cost taxpayer money to repair – which could be better spent elsewhere.

“We know how much residents and visitors enjoy the fountains, especially during the summer months, so we fully understand how frustrating this news will be. However, public safety must always come first.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while the issue is being resolved.”

