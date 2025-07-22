Human remains found in Yorkshire as police make murder arrest over missing man

Two men have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police said it had arrested two men - aged 71 and 72 - in connection with the disappearance of Richard Dyson, a 58-year-old man who has been missing since 2019.

The human remains were found at a property on Broadcarr Road in Hoyland on July 14, however police are only now releasing information.

Police cordons are also in place at Dike Hill in Harley and Sheffield Road in Hoyland Common as detectives continue to investigate. The force said police activity in the area is likely to continue for the next couple of weeks.

South Yorkshire Police said it was keeping an open mind about the circumstances of the discovery, and a formal identification of the remains are yet to take place.

However, officers have informed the family of Mr Dyson about the discovery and they will be supported and kept updated as the investigation develops.

The two men who have been arrested were previously taken in for questioning by police in connection with Mr Dyson’s disappearance. They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Andy Knowles, said: “We are keeping an open mind following this discovery, and working around the clock to establish the identity of the person involved and the circumstances surrounding this development.

“Richard Dyson and his family remain at the forefront of our minds as we progress our enquiries, and we know how important it is for them to get answers.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone with any information which could assist us, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Please get in touch and tell us what you know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 459 of November 25, 2019.