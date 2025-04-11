Police have confirmed the death of a man found on Boxing Day, last year, in Yorkshire, is no longer being treated as suspicious.

Humberside Police received a call from paramedics at approximately 9am on Boxing Day to an address on Ormesby Walk in Cottingham.

Officers were deployed and discovered a 52-year-old man to have died inside the address.

Two men, aged 30 and 50-years-old, were initially arrested on suspicion of murder.

However, in a recent update from Humberside Police it was confirmed the man’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious.

Following a Home Office post mortem the force announced the 52-year-old man’s death is “not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner”.

Detective Chief Inspector Amy Keane-Christie leading the investigation at the time said: “Since the incident was reported to us on Friday, 27 December last year, officers have been conducting a number of lines of enquiry to establish how the man came to sustain fatal injuries inside his address.

“I can update as part of those enquiries, a 30-year-old, and 50-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of murder at the time, have both been released unconditionally from our investigation with no further action.