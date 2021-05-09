Several people in Humberside reported the prank on Thursday, in which an unknown offender rang different phone numbers pretending to be a police officer.

A statement released by Humberside Police on Saturday said that receivers of the hoax call reported being told that a relative had been killed in a fatal collision.

Detective Inspector Andy Robinson, from the force, said: “I would like to reassure people that we are treating these as hoax calls and take matters of this nature extremely seriously.

“As police officers, we would never contact a member of the public by telephone to inform them of such a tragic and distressing incident."

He added that anybody who receives a call from someone claiming to be a police officer should ask which force they are calling from, then call 101 from a different number if possible.

Anybody who receives a similar call or who has information which can help the investigation is asked to contact the force on 101 quoting log 588 of Thursday, May 6.