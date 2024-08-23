Humberside Police: No applicants for £171,000 job of chief constable
The force began a recruitment process for an “exceptional” individual, after chief constable Paul Anderson unexpectedly retired in June, after less than a year in the role. The following day it emerged that Mr Anderson was being investigated for potential misconduct.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating allegations “concerning standards of behaviour, largely related to communication and behaviour towards colleagues”.
The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner confirmed they’d had no applicants and would be re-advertising after the summer holidays. The recruitment process is now likely to conclude in October.
The new chief will be appointed by and be accountable to Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison.
A selection panel had been due to take place on Wednesday, consisting of Mr Evison, and four others, including from the local business community and Roy Wilsher HM Inspector of Constabulary and of Fire & Rescue.
Judi Heaton, who retired as an Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland in 2021, remains temporary chief on a six-month contract.
The Yorkshire Post asked the OPCC whether Ms Heaton’s pension had been abated.
This is understood to be normal procedure when someone returns to policing, having already taken their pension. However there is precedent for someone to retain their pension and be paid the salary. In this case the funding doesn't come from the Home Office but force finances, with local taxpayers picking up the bill for someone being paid twice. The OPCC said: “We are in correspondence with Police Scotland and there is no final position to report.”