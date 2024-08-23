Temporary chief constable Judi Heaton

There have been no applicants for the £171,519 job of chief constable for Humberside Police.

The force began a recruitment process for an “exceptional” individual, after chief constable Paul Anderson unexpectedly retired in June, after less than a year in the role. The following day it emerged that Mr Anderson was being investigated for potential misconduct.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating allegations “concerning standards of behaviour, largely related to communication and behaviour towards colleagues”.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner confirmed they’d had no applicants and would be re-advertising after the summer holidays. The recruitment process is now likely to conclude in October.

The new chief will be appointed by and be accountable to Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison.

A selection panel had been due to take place on Wednesday, consisting of Mr Evison, and four others, including from the local business community and Roy Wilsher HM Inspector of Constabulary and of Fire & Rescue.

Judi Heaton, who retired as an Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland in 2021, remains temporary chief on a six-month contract.

The Yorkshire Post asked the OPCC whether Ms Heaton’s pension had been abated.