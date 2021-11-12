Humberside Police officers issue warning to Land Rover Defender owners following reports of thefts in the area

Rural Task Force officers have issued a warning to Land Rover owners to be on their guard and offered some good advice to thwart thieves.

Community police teams across the Humberside Police force area have been made aware of recent thefts of Land Rover Defenders.

These all-terrain vehicles are essential for farming work, but they are also popular with people outside the farming community, and theft of machinery and vehicles can have a severe impact on owners.

A police spokesman said: “While there is no guaranteed way to prevent vehicle theft, there are some measures people can take to make Land Rovers less likely to be targeted by thieves.”

Tips to avoid being a victim include:

○ Don’t make it easy for thieves: Make sure you lock your doors whenever you leave it.

○ Never leave the keys in the ignition, no matter how remote a place you are in.

○ Keep your car registration documents at home.

○ Consider installing an isolator, a steering lock and/or a pedal claw.

○ Consider investing in a tracking device.

○ Try not to leave Land Rovers in a field or isolated place for a prolonged period.

○ Avoid locations where your vehicle will be hidden from general view, such as behind hedges.

○ If leaving the vehicle parked, leave the wheels at an angle. It might not prevent a theft, but it makes it difficult for a criminal to tow away.