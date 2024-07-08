Hundreds of pigs die after barn fire in Yorkshire
Hundreds of pigs have died after a barn fire in Yorkshire.
Firefighters were called to the barn in Riston Road, Catwick, at about 1.05pm on Sunday, July 7.
The large agricultural barn was completely destroyed by the fire and approximately four hundred pigs were fatally injured, Humberside Fire & Rescue Service reported.
A total of four breath apparatus, two main lines, a hose reel, a thermal imaging camera and a drone were used during the incident.
There was smoke damage to neighbouring barn.